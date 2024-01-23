Oppenheimer encabeza la lista de nominaciones al Oscar 2024

Te contamos quiénes son todos los candidatos a ganar, entre ellos el fotógrafo mexicano Rodrigo Prieto, por Los asesinos de la luna
La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de Estados Unidos reveló la lista de nominaciones para la edición 96 de la entrega de los premios Oscar, la cual se llevará a cabo el próximo domingo 10 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre del Ovation Hollywood, en Los Ángeles, California.
“Este año, 321 largometrajes fueron considerados elegibles para competir por los Oscar, y 265 películas compiten por la Mejor Película”, informó en un comunicado.
Oppenheimer, dirigida por Christopher Nolan, fue la más pronunciada por los conductores en la ceremonia de este martes, pues cuenta con 13 nominaciones entre ellas a Mejor Película, Mejor Director y tres a la mejor actuación.
Le sigue Poor Things (Pobres criaturas), bajo la dirección de Yorgos Lanthimos, con 11 postulaciones y posteriormente Killers of the Flower Moon (Los asesinos de la luna) de Martin Scorsese con 10.
El fotógrafo mexicano Rodrigo Prieto, nuevamente aparece en la lista por Mejor Fotografía con Los asesinos de la luna, la cual competirá contra Hoyte van Hoytema (Oppenheimer), Matthew Libatique (Maestro), Robbie Ryan (Poor Things) y Edward Lachman (El Conde).
La gran sorpresa en el teatro Samuel Goldwy, fue Greta Gerwig y Margot Robbie, quienes quedaron fuera a Mejor Dirección y Actriz Principal, respectivamente, por la película Barbie.
Esta producción participa en ocho categorías: Mejor Película, Mejor Actriz (América Ferrara), Actor de Soporte (Ryan Gosling), Mejor vestuario, Mejor Diseño y Mejor Guión Adaptado.
Asimismo en Mejor Canción aparece dos veces con What Was I Made for? Interpretada por Billie Eilish y I’m Just Ken cantada por Ryan, la cual recientemente recibió un Globo de Oro en la edición de este año.
Ésta es la lista completa de nominaciones rumbo a la edición 96 del Oscar:
Mejor Actor de Reparto
Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
America Ferrera – Barbie
Jodie Foster – Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Mejor Guión Original
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Live
Mejor Guión Adaptado
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Mejor cortometraje animado
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Mejor diseño de vestuario
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Mejor maquillaje y peluquería
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow
Mejor cortometraje de acción real
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Mejor canción original
“The Fire Inside” (Flamin’ Hot)
”I’m Just Ken” (Barbie)
”It Never Went Away” (American Symphony)
”Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” (Killers of the Flower Moon)
”What Was I Made For?” (Barbie)
Mejor banda sonora original
American Fiction (Laura Karpman)
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (John Williams)
Killers of the Flower Moon (Robbie Robertson)
Oppenheimer (Ludwig Göransson)
Poor Things (Jerskin Fendrix)
Mejor largometraje documental
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four DaughtersTo Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol
Mejor cortometraje documental
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
Mejor largometraje internacional
Io Capitano (Italia)
Perfect Days (Japón)
Society of the Snow (España)
The Teacher’s Lounge (Alemania)
The Zone of Interest (Reino Unido)
Mejor película de animación
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Mejor montaje
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Mejor diseño de producción
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Mejor sonido
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Mejores efectos visuales
The Creator
Godzilla: Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One
Napoleon
Mejor actor principal
Bradley Cooper (Maestro)
Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)
Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)
Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)
Mejor actriz protagonista
Annette Bening (Nyad)
Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)
Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)
Carey Mulligan (Maestro)
Emma Stone (Poor Things)
Mejor fotografía
El Conde (Edward Lachman)
Killers of the Flower Moon (Rodrigo Prieto)
Maestro (Matthew Libatique)
Oppenheimer (Hoyte van Hoytema)
Poor Things (Robbie Ryan)
Mejor Dirección
Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)
Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)
Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)
Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)
Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)
Mejor película
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest