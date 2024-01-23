Oppenheimer encabeza la lista de nominaciones al Oscar 2024

Te contamos quiénes son todos los candidatos a ganar, entre ellos el fotógrafo mexicano Rodrigo Prieto, por Los asesinos de la luna

La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de Estados Unidos reveló la lista de nominaciones para la edición 96 de la entrega de los premios Oscar, la cual se llevará a cabo el próximo domingo 10 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre del Ovation Hollywood, en Los Ángeles, California.

“Este año, 321 largometrajes fueron considerados elegibles para competir por los Oscar, y 265 películas compiten por la Mejor Película”, informó en un comunicado.

Oppenheimer, dirigida por Christopher Nolan, fue la más pronunciada por los conductores en la ceremonia de este martes, pues cuenta con 13 nominaciones entre ellas a Mejor Película, Mejor Director y tres a la mejor actuación.

Le sigue Poor Things (Pobres criaturas), bajo la dirección de Yorgos Lanthimos, con 11 postulaciones y posteriormente Killers of the Flower Moon (Los asesinos de la luna) de Martin Scorsese con 10.

El fotógrafo mexicano Rodrigo Prieto, nuevamente aparece en la lista por Mejor Fotografía con Los asesinos de la luna, la cual competirá contra Hoyte van Hoytema (Oppenheimer), Matthew Libatique (Maestro), Robbie Ryan (Poor Things) y Edward Lachman (El Conde).

La gran sorpresa en el teatro Samuel Goldwy, fue Greta Gerwig y Margot Robbie, quienes quedaron fuera a Mejor Dirección y Actriz Principal, respectivamente, por la película Barbie.

Esta producción participa en ocho categorías: Mejor Película, Mejor Actriz (América Ferrara), Actor de Soporte (Ryan Gosling), Mejor vestuario, Mejor Diseño y Mejor Guión Adaptado.

Asimismo en Mejor Canción aparece dos veces con What Was I Made for? Interpretada por Billie Eilish y I’m Just Ken cantada por Ryan, la cual recientemente recibió un Globo de Oro en la edición de este año.

Ésta es la lista completa de nominaciones rumbo a la edición 96 del Oscar:

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

America Ferrera – Barbie

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Mejor Guión Original

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Live

Mejor Guión Adaptado

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Mejor cortometraje animado

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Mejor maquillaje y peluquería

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Mejor cortometraje de acción real

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Mejor canción original

“The Fire Inside” (Flamin’ Hot)

”I’m Just Ken” (Barbie)

”It Never Went Away” (American Symphony)

”Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” (Killers of the Flower Moon)

”What Was I Made For?” (Barbie)

Mejor banda sonora original

American Fiction (Laura Karpman)

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (John Williams)

Killers of the Flower Moon (Robbie Robertson)

Oppenheimer (Ludwig Göransson)

Poor Things (Jerskin Fendrix)

Mejor largometraje documental

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four DaughtersTo Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Mejor cortometraje documental

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

Mejor largometraje internacional

Io Capitano (Italia)

Perfect Days (Japón)

Society of the Snow (España)

The Teacher’s Lounge (Alemania)

The Zone of Interest (Reino Unido)

Mejor película de animación

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Mejor montaje

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Mejor diseño de producción

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Mejor sonido

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Mejores efectos visuales

The Creator

Godzilla: Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One

Napoleon

Mejor actor principal

Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)

Mejor actriz protagonista

Annette Bening (Nyad)

Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)

Carey Mulligan (Maestro)

Emma Stone (Poor Things)

Mejor fotografía

El Conde (Edward Lachman)

Killers of the Flower Moon (Rodrigo Prieto)

Maestro (Matthew Libatique)

Oppenheimer (Hoyte van Hoytema)

Poor Things (Robbie Ryan)

Mejor Dirección

Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)

Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)

Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)

Mejor película

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest